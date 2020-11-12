Belton: BISD students eat for free

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Each student at Belton ISD will receive breakfast and lunch until the end of this school year.

A waiver extension from the USDA takes effect immediately allowing for the free meals to every student in the district.

The students breakfast and lunch will be available at school for in-person learning and those learning remotely can pick up their grab-and-go meals from these curbside locations:

- Southwest Elementary - 611 S. Saunders. St., Belton

- Pirtle Elementary - 714 S. Pea Ridge Rd., Temple

- Miller Heights Elementary - 1110 Fairway Dr., Belton

-North Belton Middle School - 7907 Prairie View Rd., Temple

Th four curbside locations are open at 8-8:30am for breakfast and 12-12:30pm for lunch.

The curbside locations will be closed on breaks and holidays as the school district is.

The student is not required to be present for the meal grab-and-go but the person picking up the meal must have proof of the child (i.e. a student ID, report card, birth certificate or shot record, etc.)

Families are still encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced Price School Meal Application here as approved students will be eligible for additional benefits outside of meal service.

