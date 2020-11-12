Advertisement

Belton: BISD students eat for free

Each student at Belton ISD will receive breakfast and lunch until the end of this school year....
Each student at Belton ISD will receive breakfast and lunch until the end of this school year. (File)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Each student at Belton ISD will receive breakfast and lunch until the end of this school year.

A waiver extension from the USDA takes effect immediately allowing for the free meals to every student in the district.

The students breakfast and lunch will be available at school for in-person learning and those learning remotely can pick up their grab-and-go meals from these curbside locations:

- Southwest Elementary - 611 S. Saunders. St., Belton

- Pirtle Elementary - 714 S. Pea Ridge Rd., Temple

- Miller Heights Elementary - 1110 Fairway Dr., Belton

-North Belton Middle School - 7907 Prairie View Rd., Temple

Th four curbside locations are open at 8-8:30am for breakfast and 12-12:30pm for lunch.

The curbside locations will be closed on breaks and holidays as the school district is.

The student is not required to be present for the meal grab-and-go but the person picking up the meal must have proof of the child (i.e. a student ID, report card, birth certificate or shot record, etc.)

Families are still encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced Price School Meal Application here as approved students will be eligible for additional benefits outside of meal service.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud

Latest News

Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Three more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, who was named in a five-count indictment in September and...
Embattled Central Texas sheriff ordered to wear ankle monitor
Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile is making the rounds this week in Central Texas.
Wiener on wheels makes the rounds in Central Texas
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital
Glenroy Joseph Smith, Jr., 34, died in the shooting. (Photo by Kathleen Serie/file)
Police look for leads in deadly 2017 drive-by; local man was shot as he slept