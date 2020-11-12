Advertisement

Biden tells pope he hopes to work with him

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden has spoken by phone with Pope Francis as he continues to talk with leaders around the world.

Biden’s campaign said in a statement that the president-elect thanked the pontiff for “extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation” for Francis' “leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

Biden also said he’d like to work with the pope to further “a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants.”

Biden is just the second Catholic to be elected president in U.S. history, and the first after John F. Kennedy. He has spoken openly about the importance of faith in his life and attends Mass near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, nearly every week.

Biden has spoken this week with several foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Murkowski on election result
US sets record for new COVID cases, hospitalizations
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Three more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal