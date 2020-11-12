Embattled Central Texas sheriff ordered to wear ankle monitor

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, who was named in a five-count indictment in September and then lost his bid for re-election last week, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor Thursday.

Prosecutors asked a visiting judge to order the monitor to ensure Scaman doesn’t leave the county in violation of the conditions of his bond.

The judge also further clarified that Scaman is not allowed to go to either the Falls County Jail or the sheriff’s office.

Scaman was named in indictments on Sept. 21 charging one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault on a public servant, and two counts of official oppression in connection with an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

On Nov. 3, he lost in his bid for re-election to Democrat Joe Lopez.

On Monday, county commissioners agreed to hire a law firm to file a lawsuit against Scaman in order to get jail commissary and equipment inventory records.

“We need to get the account audited so we aren’t in noncompliance,” County Judge Jay Elliott said.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has given the county until Dec. 5 to make fixes, and part of that, Elliott says, it a three-year commissary account audit.

He says the last time it was audited was in 2013.

“We also want ensure a good inventory, both of all county equipment and for the entire sheriff’s office, and that it’s all accounted for, and if it’s not somewhere it is supposed to be, we will go pick it up,” Elliott said.

“We need to ensure the guns and equipment we get through governmental programs are accounted for.”

“We’re just making sure the inventories are correct,” said Elliott.

Commissioners also initiated lame duck spending restrictions limiting Scaman to purchases of less than $99.99.

Any overtime will have to be approved by commissioners.

