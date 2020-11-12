Advertisement

FDA wants sesame listed on more food labels due to allergy increase

The FDA recommends manufacturers voluntarily list sesame as a flavoring ingredient on food...
The FDA recommends manufacturers voluntarily list sesame as a flavoring ingredient on food labels to help Americans who are allergic or sensitive to the seed to avoid these products.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration wants to shine a light on sesame, a common food allergen that’s apparently not mentioned enough on food labels.

In draft guidance issued Tuesday, the FDA recommends manufacturers voluntarily list sesame as a flavoring ingredient on food labels to help Americans who are allergic or sensitive to the seed to avoid these products.

Current FDA regulations say sesame must be put on the label if the whole seed is used but not if it’s used as a flavor or in a spice blend, but the agency is encouraging that to change.

It is now recommending the declaration of sesame on food labels if it is used to spice or flavor the product as well as if the common name of the food does not indicate the presence of sesame, such as hummus or tahini.

The guidance comes after data received by the FDA indicated an apparent increase in the prevalence of sesame allergies in the U.S. The agency notes sesame causes a relatively high frequency of severe allergic reactions, including hives, vomiting, wheezing and anaphylaxis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

A bear who frequented the same California convenience store has been released into the wild.
Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild
A bear who frequented the same California convenience store has been released into the wild.
Bear who frequented gas station in Calif. released into wild
States tighten restrictions as COVID worsens
States tighten restrictions as COVID worsens
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley attends a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony led by...
Military wary that shakeup could upend its apolitical nature