Killeen: Police remind drivers of move over law with traffic stop

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - If your morning commute took you along I-14 in Killeen, you may have seen more police cars than normal. Killeen Police Department held a traffic enforcement event Thursday morning to remind drivers of Texas' move over law.

The traffic enforcement was part of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness week, although the police department said it does these types of stops a few times a year.

Sgt. Richard Bradley said these stops are more about making sure people understand the move over law, but police will still write a ticket if they need to.

Here in Texas, drivers are required to move over anytime you see flashing blue, red or amber lights on the side of the road. If drivers can’t move over, they need to slow down.

“Although slow down and move over pertains to more than just highways, when you get out into that environment, when you’re talking about a highway and highway speeds, it becomes extremely dangerous, and very little room for error if people don’t pay attention to those workers out there,” Sgt. Bradley said.

He added KPD often works along I-14 and other high speed, high traffic roads in the area. If drivers take the time to slow down, it makes the roads a lot safer for the first responders and other workers on the roads.

“Being out there, making the stops we have to make, and not just traffic stops, maybe someone broke down on the side of the highway, maybe somebody’s having a medical emergency on the side of the highway, or even working a crash that is already taken place,” Sgt. Bradley said. “And having to focus not only on the safety of what you’re doing, but the safety of hoping someone isn’t close enough to hit you while they’re driving by.”

KPD did the traffic stops along I-14 within the city limits.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.