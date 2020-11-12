Advertisement

Local World War II veteran passes away at 95

John Valls' family tells KGNS that his greatest joy was to share his life lessons and experiences in the war and they hope we will help carry his message for many more years.
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You’ve probably heard the name John Valls before, a proud Laredoan and World War 2 veteran known among the community for his charm and war stories.

A few days ago at the age of 95, Valls passed away.

Born and raised in Laredo, he was one of ten brothers and sisters.

He attended Martin High School, and was drafted into the military in the middle of his junior year. He served honorably in WWII for 3 years in the 9th armored division.

Valls liberated the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp. For his service, he was awarded the bronze star.

After serving, he attended Baylor University in 1946 to run track and field. After Baylor and as married man, he made Laredo his home.

He became a teacher at his alma mater Martin High School.

After retirement Valls dedicated his life to writing, eventually published a book, and often shared his war stories with the community.

In many occasions, KGNS was present during his milestones.

“This is great. After 72 years, I am finally getting my diploma.”

John Valls receives his diploma
John Valls receives his diploma(KGNS)

In 2016 at the age of 91, Valls was able to receive his high school diploma after missing his graduation because he was at war.

The community got to witness those moments.

“Once a tiger, always a tiger. Wonderful day for me, I am going to remember this for a long time.”

In 2017, Valls participated in the honor flight and got to visit Washington D.C.

In 2018, the community came together to honor this local hero with the John Valls World War II Park.

Mr. Valls leaves behind his five children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

His family tells KGNS that Mr. Valls' greatest joy was to share his life lessons and experiences in the war and they hope we will help carry his message for many more years.

“They should settle their difference with deeds and words rather than bullets and bombs. War does not help anything.”

John Valls' family tells KGNS his military burial will be held Tuesday, November 17th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud

Latest News

Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Three more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, who was named in a five-count indictment in September and...
Embattled Central Texas sheriff ordered to wear ankle monitor
Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile is making the rounds this week in Central Texas.
Wiener on wheels makes the rounds in Central Texas
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital
Glenroy Joseph Smith, Jr., 34, died in the shooting. (Photo by Kathleen Serie/file)
Police look for leads in deadly 2017 drive-by; local man was shot as he slept