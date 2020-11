WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four Lorena High School athletes signed with college programs on the early signing day.

Ben Smedshammer signed with Paris Junior College Baseball, Ashlyn Wachtendorf signed to play softball at Baylo. Autumn Bell signed to play softball at Temple College. Corbin Parnell signed to play basketball at Heston College in Kansas.

