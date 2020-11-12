Advertisement

Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the...
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the company's corporate headquarters in Omaha, Neb. The insurance company has announced, Thursday, Nov. 12, a new logo without the depiction of a Native American chief.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha on Thursday unveiled a new corporate logo depicting an African lion, replacing the Indian chief head that had been the symbol of the insurance and financial services company for 70 years.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced in July its plans for a change as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

The company said in a news release Thursday that its new logo not only projects protection and strength but also delivers a strong brand connection to the company that might be as well known by for its longtime sponsorship of the wildlife television program “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.”

“We chose the symbol of a lion not only as a nod to our Wild Kingdom heritage, but to represent the strong company we’ve always been,” said Keith Clark, the company’s senior vice president of marketing.

The new logo now appears on the company’s website. Officials said that over the next year, it will replace the old logo on the company’s printed materials, signs and on the face of its headquarters building in Omaha.

