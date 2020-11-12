Near Record Highs Today, Weak Front Arriving Tomorrow

It’ll be hard to believe that a cold front swung through Central Texas just two days ago because temperatures will be much warmer than normal and we could come sniffing close to a record high temperature this afternoon! We’ll start out with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s, although some low 50s will be possible in rural areas west of I-35, but temperatures will steadily warm into the low 80s this afternoon despite partly cloudy skies overhead. High temperatures today range from 79° to 84° which is close to the record high of 85° set back in 1902.

We’re expecting a weak cold front to swing through the mid-levels of our atmosphere tomorrow giving us a small drop in temperatures. We’re expecting highs in the mid-to-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. A bit more sunshine is possible near Highway 190 where the front doesn’t make it through and that’ll likely warm temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. The front could also spark a few isolated sprinkles during the morning and midday hours near and north of Highway 84, but rain should be isolated and few and far between. Temperatures are expected to warm back in the low 80s Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of morning rain. Thankfully, we’re expecting a cold front to swing through Sunday morning. Sunday’s front likely won’t bring us rain, but it will drop temperatures into the upper 60s both Sunday and Monday with morning lows in the 40s behind the front.

