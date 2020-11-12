Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KWTX) – Houston megachurch pastor the Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell, who presided at the wedding of first daughter Jenna Bush in 2008, at then President George W. Bush’s Central Texas ranch faces sentencing next month for his role in a $3.5 million fraud.

Prosecutors say Caldwell and Gregory Alan Smith, 58, of Houston, convinced victims in 2013 and 2014 to invest in bonds issued by the Republic of China before it lost its power in 1949.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission considered the bonds to be nothing more than collectibles “with no value outside of the memorabilia market,” The U.S. Justice Department said in a press release.

“After Smith made the fraudulent pitch, victim-investors who believed and trusted Smith agreed to invest in these bonds. These victims were provided with a “participation agreement” indicating that if the sale of the bonds failed to occur within a certain number of days, the invested funds would be returned within a defined period of time,” the Justice Department said.

“They were instructed to wire funds to various bank accounts held by or controlled by Caldwell or his representative. The funds were then divided between Smith, Caldwell, and others. Smith received $1.08 million of the total $3.5 million and used it to pay down loans, purchase two luxury sport utility vehicles, place a down payment on a vacation property, and maintain his lifestyle. The victims never received the promised returns from these Chinese bonds.”

Smith was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for his part in the fraud and was ordered to pay nearly $3.6 million in restitution and a $100,000 fine.

He and Caldwell both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to sentences of five to seven years.

Caldwell, the former senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 3.

“This case proves that even those you trust to have your best interest at heart sometimes may not,” Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release after Smith was sentenced.

“The victims in this case thought their trusted advisor and friend would never lead them astray, but sadly he was merely a con man who led them down an unwanted path.”

Jenna Bush and fiancée Henry Hager, the son of a former Virginia lieutenant governor, wed in a ceremony on May 10, 2008 at then President George W. Bush’s ranch outside of Crawford.

The ceremony was relatively simple and was attended by some two hundred friends and family members.

