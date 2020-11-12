Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Murkowski on election result
US sets record for new COVID cases, hospitalizations
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Three more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal