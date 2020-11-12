Police look for leads in deadly 2017 drive-by; local man was shot as he slept

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for new leads in a deadly drive-by shooting in 2017 in Killeen in which the victim was struck as he slept.

Glenroy Joseph Smith, Jr., 34, died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after a bullet went through a wall and hit him in the back as he slept early in the morning on Aug. 25, 2017 in his home in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive in Killeen.

There were three adults and five children in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

No one else was injured.

A reward of as much as $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips may be submitted online.

