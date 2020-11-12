Advertisement

Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. (File)
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. (File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by big technology stocks, but news of tighter restrictions in New York State dented an earlier rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell in part because of American Express and Walt Disney, two stocks that shot up this week after news of a potentially successful vaccine sent travel, entertainment and tourism companies surging.

The Dow declined shortly after news crossed that New York would put restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms as COVID-19 infections rose in the state.

U.S. bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Chelsea Cheatham, 32, was found dead on June 3, 2019 in a room at the Days Inn at 1602 East...
Words were exchanged, then ‘his hands were around her throat’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud
The Gatesville ISD is temporarily canceling classes and all extracurricular activities...
Area district cancels classes, playoff game after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A grocer is offering "Turkey Insurance" this year, as they expect more people to be cooking...
Whole Foods offers ‘Turkey Insurance’ this Thanksgiving
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows as logo of a smartphone app TikTok on a...
TikTok asks court to intervene as Trump order looms
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that led to crashes