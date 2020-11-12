Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by big technology stocks, but news of tighter restrictions in New York State dented an earlier rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell in part because of American Express and Walt Disney, two stocks that shot up this week after news of a potentially successful vaccine sent travel, entertainment and tourism companies surging.

The Dow declined shortly after news crossed that New York would put restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms as COVID-19 infections rose in the state.

U.S. bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

