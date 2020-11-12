Returning Home: Hunter brothers are Hornets once again

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last season, The Gatesville Hornets went 0-10. This year, Gatesville went 4-5 and secured a spot in the playoffs. They were set to play Carthage on Friday night, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Gatesville. A bummer way to end this season, but this was an incredible turnaround and one that two brothers were a part of.

Gatesville’s offensive coordinator is Coach Hunter, and that’s also the name of their defensive coordinator.

“There’s no big Hunter or little Hunter it’s just coach Hunter right now,” said Jacob Hunter.

Jacob Hunter is the Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach. His brother, Jacob Hunter is the defensive coordinator. These two paired up this season to work with head coach Luke Howard. All three of them played at Gatesville.

“We all played together and had success here and we tried to bring that into the program the tradition and pride going back,” said Coach Luke Howard.

Aaron and Luke graduated from Gatesville in 2010. Jacob graduated in 2007.

“Friday night lights is special. You always have a special place at home. It brings back a lot of those chills and memories that you have as a kid,” said Aaron Hunter.

In practice, when the offense gets to go against the defense. These two brothers coach on opposite sidelines.

“It’s a family feud we know when we get around the dinner table we laugh and ask what we do to get better but out there it breeds excellence it’s good so it’s fun,” said Jacob.

Their parents are usually watching from the sidelines, and so their families.

“It’s been a privilege to coach with my brother the home nowadays is broken a little bit so when they get to see our families interact it’s so good for the families to act around each other,” said Jacob.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all extracurricular activities at Gatesville are canceled through Monday. Again, that includes their bi-district playoff game. On Twitter Coach Howard said he can’t say enough about this team and the senior class, and that he’s proud to be a Gatesville fighting hornet.

