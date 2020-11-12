Advertisement

Shooting victim being treated at local hospital

Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital. (File)(WNDU)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim arrived at a Waco hospital.

Officers were sent at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center after the victim arrived with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Officer Garen Bynum said.

“They are currently trying to gain more information about when and where the shooting happened as well as gain possible suspect information,” Bynum said.

The shooting may have happened in the area of the 2100 block of Maple Avenue, he said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

