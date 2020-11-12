Advertisement

Suspect charged in death of Central Texas toddler sentenced

Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was...
Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after pleading guilty to the Dec. 3, 2018 death of 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader.

Boniello identifies as a transgender woman, according to Rockdale police.

Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty, but said Thursday they were recently provided with evidence Boniello suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

“Boniello’s nonviolent past and traumatic brain injury would render any death verdict insufficient and thus be reversed on appeal,” Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said in a press release.

Boniello waived all rights to appeal, he said.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the girl’s home at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 3, 2018, after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene, but were unable to revive the girl.

Boniello was arrested that night and was initially charged with child abandonment/endangerment, but on Dec. 4, 2018 was also named in a complaint charging capital murder.

