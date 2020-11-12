Advertisement

Suspicious odor leads to evacuations in local neighborhood

A suspicious odor emanating from a house led to some evacuations Thursday morning in a Robinson...
A suspicious odor emanating from a house led to some evacuations Thursday morning in a Robinson neighborhood.(Hannah Hall)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – A report of a suspicious odor emanating from a house led to some evacuations Thursday morning in a Robinson neighborhood.

Officers evacuated homes Thursday morning and blocked off the street in the 500 block of Simons Avenue and advised residents to avoid the area.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes after the Waco Fire Department’s Hazmat team conducted air quality tests in and around the home and found no problems.

