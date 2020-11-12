Advertisement

Texans have filed nearly 3.8 million unemployment claims during pandemic

By Anna Novak and Mitchell Ferman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The week ending Nov. 7, a total of 32,422 Texans filed initial applications for unemployment relief — the lowest since mid-March.

Nearly 3.8 million people have filed for unemployment relief since the beginning of the pandemic, and the state’s unemployment rate remains more than double what it was at the start of the year. Texas' sales tax revenues — the largest source of funding for the state budget — have created a shortfall that officials will have to fill.

The state’s outdated and understaffed unemployment insurance office has left countless Texans confused and without unemployment benefits.

An extra $600 weekly unemployment payment that was part of a federal relief bill expired in July.

In August, the state received federal funding to provide an extra $300 every week for people who have lost their jobs.

However, nearly 350,000 unemployed Texans didn’t qualify for the extra benefit, and the payments ended in September.

When eviction moratoriums were lifted in July, unemployed renters faced a system that housing attorneys — and some eviction judges — say is already stacked against tenants.

In September, the federal government announced a nationwide eviction moratorium that could protect millions of Texans from being evicted.

Economists say weakened oil prices, high unemployment and the ongoing public health crisis will slow Texas' economic recovery.

