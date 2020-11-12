Advertisement

Texas infant with injection marks tests positive for heroin, on life support

Destiney Harbour and Dustin Smock remained in the Tom Green County Jail Thursday.
Destiney Harbour and Dustin Smock remained in the Tom Green County Jail Thursday.(Jail photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a 2-month-old girl tested positive for heroin and was placed on life support after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend.

San Angelo police said the girl’s mother, Destiney Harbour, grandmother, Christin Bradley, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, were charged with causing serious bodily injured to a child.

Harbour and Smock remained in the Tom Green County Jail Thursday, Harbour in lieu of $1 million bond and Smock in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Bradley didn’t appear on the jail’s online roster.

Officers responded to a home Saturday after receiving a report about an unconscious infant.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where injection marks were found on her extremities and head and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Investigators say the girl was apparently born in the home in August and had never received any formal medical care.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and President Donald Trump.
Texas Lt. Gov. offering up to $1-million for evidence of election fraud

Latest News

Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Three more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, who was named in a five-count indictment in September and...
Embattled Central Texas sheriff ordered to wear ankle monitor
Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile is making the rounds this week in Central Texas.
Wiener on wheels makes the rounds in Central Texas
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital
Glenroy Joseph Smith, Jr., 34, died in the shooting. (Photo by Kathleen Serie/file)
Police look for leads in deadly 2017 drive-by; local man was shot as he slept