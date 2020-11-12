Texas officer shoots, kills suspect who fled from disturbance

NEDERLAND, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in Southeast Texas fatally shot an armed man who may have fled the scene of a domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Nederland, a suburb of Beaumont, about 85 miles east of Houston.

Police in neighboring Port Neches received a report of a domestic disturbance that described a 29-year-old man leaving the house with a gun.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said in a statement that one of his officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect in Nederland.

The officer shot and killed the man whose identity has not been released.

