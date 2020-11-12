Advertisement

Texas officer shoots, kills suspect who fled from disturbance

A Texas police officer shot and killed a man who evidently fled from a domestic disturbance....
A Texas police officer shot and killed a man who evidently fled from a domestic disturbance. (File)(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEDERLAND, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in Southeast Texas fatally shot an armed man who may have fled the scene of a domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Nederland, a suburb of Beaumont, about 85 miles east of Houston.

Police in neighboring Port Neches received a report of a domestic disturbance that described a 29-year-old man leaving the house with a gun.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said in a statement that one of his officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect in Nederland.

The officer shot and killed the man whose identity has not been released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

