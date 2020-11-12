Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city, authorities said.

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 in south Dallas on Wednesday when a man in a dark colored car drove up to him, got out of his car with a gun and walked up to Noble’s vehicle.

Police say Noble began running away on the freeway but the attacker gave chase and shot Noble and a bystander, who is expected to survive.

Police don’t know a motive and say the gunman is at large. Noble was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody.”

