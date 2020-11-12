Three more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

The deaths of a 78-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man and a 98-year-old man raised the county’s death toll to 168.

The county reported 153 additional confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 51 from ongoing surge testing, increasing its total to 11,778.

Seventy two patients were hospitalized Thursday.

Twelve were on ventilators.

