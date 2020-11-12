Two Cold Fronts To Move Through Over The Next Few Days

It’ll be another nice evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s to start. We’ll see clouds clear up going through the evening, with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60′s for the overnight. However, a cold front will move into the area at sunrise, allowing for more clouds and some sprinkles. The front won’t completely move through the area, so temperatures won’t change much. We’ll see highs around 80° during the afternoon.

Even warmer highs expected for the start of the weekend, as we’ll peak in the mid 80′s on Saturday. It doesn’t last long though, as another cold front arrives early Sunday morning. This one will move completely through the area, allowing for highs around 70° Sunday afternoon. We’ll get a couple of spotty showers in the morning, but the front will be gone by midday. Highs will stay in the 70′s heading into the work week, with nice weather still expected for Food For Families a week from tomorrow.

