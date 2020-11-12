Veterans harshly impacted by COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted veterans in a plethora of ways. The Veterans Affairs hospital in Temple has seen 1,179 cases of COVID-19 according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 dashboard. As of Wednesday, 108 of those cases were still active and the hospital had seen 35 deaths.

The commander of VFW Post 1820 & Auxiliary in Temple said even veterans who do not contract the virus are suffering from the repercussions of the pandemic.

“What we’ve seen first hand is that there’s a lot of veterans that can’t pay their rent, they can’t get food, they don’t have gas,” said Jimmy Douglas, the commander of the VFW Post 120 and Auxiliary.

The organization has been raising money to help pay rent and other bills for veterans in need.

Other veterans consider the loneliness that stemmed from COVID-19 shutdowns to be the greatest challenge during the pandemic.

“As a veteran having to stay in the house when there was no movement, I was actually losing my mind,” said Willie Keller, a veteran and the commander of VFW Post 3892.

“I need the personal interaction. A lot of veterans I speak with we start doing Zoom, we start calling people but some of us we need that personal interaction. Social media doesn’t get it,” he said.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has guidance on it’s website for veterans who need physical and mental health assistance during the pandemic.

