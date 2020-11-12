Wiener on wheels makes the rounds in Central Texas

(KWTX) - The iconic Wienermobile, around since the height of the Great Depression, promoting Oscar Mayer products and producing tons of smiles and honks, is making a stop in Central Texas this week.

The 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Weiner-on-wheels arrived Monday and will roll out of town next Monday on its coast-to-coast tour.

Rachel Aul, better known as Relish Rachel, and Katie Ferguson affectionately called Ketchup Katie, are the drivers behind the wheel known as “hotdoggers.”

“We drive it down the hotdog highway,” Relish Rachel said.

“We haul buns down the highway.”

The young women, both recent college graduates, were among only a handful of people chosen to drive the Wienermobile from town to town.

“Oscar Mayer recruits 12 recent graduates so Katie and I just graduated in May. I went to Penn State and she went to Mizzou.”

The hotdoggers have had a jam-packed schedule since arriving in town.

On Tuesday, they parked for a Stuff-A-Wienermobile Thanksgiving Food Drive with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry most of the morning and into the afternoon.

Then they had a “meat and greet” with students on the Baylor Campus.

Wednesday they brought smiles to veterans on Veterans Day by visiting the Groesbeck Nursing Home and attending the Veterans Day parade and lunch.

On Friday they’ll visit a nursing home in Waco and on Saturday the public is invited to come see them and take pictures at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon or the Cameron Park Zoo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They’ll also be passing out their famed Wiener Whistles to “frank fanatics and hot dog heroes,” they say.

If you see the Wienermobile on the road Ketchup Katie and Relish Rachel say do what comes naturally; honk, wave and smile.

“Our goal is to spread miles of smiles,” Relish Rachel said “We have been on the road since the peak of The Great Depression and now, especially this year, we think everyone needs a smile."

