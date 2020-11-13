10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 11.13.20-11.15.20

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas including holiday markets, cooking class, blue jean ball and much more!

The 2nd annual Cultivate Christmas Market is this weekend, both Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cultivate7Twelve (712 Austin Ave in Waco). There will be food and drinks, live music, and so many fun shopping booths. Come shop for gifts before the holidays. The event is free and open to the public. https://fb.me/e/1DCZPHaVc

Pick up or trade art supplies at the Craft Swap on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Steward C Meyer public library in Harker Heights (400 Indian Trail). There will also be pre-made craft kids for free! Masks and social distancing will be required and they will have hand washing stations available. https://fb.me/e/gI3SNWpAL

Get dressed up in your best blue jeans for the Blue Jean Ball on Saturday. There will be live music, dancing, dinner and an open bar. Proceeds benefit the Robinson Education Foundation. The event starts at 6:00 pm at the Karem Shine (400 Karem Circle) in Waco. Ticket are $50/person or $500 for reserved table of 8. https://fb.me/e/fMyihidhZ

The Food Hood Spouses' Club will host the 39th Annual Holiday Bazaar both Saturday and Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Go shopping on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and/or on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be shopping, food trucks, face painting, and more. Plus, the guest of honor, Santa Claus, himself will be there for photos! Tickets are $8 and social distancing protocols will be followed and masks mandatory. https://fb.me/e/1CCHhZn5p

Santa’s Wonderland is opening up for the season starting this weekend! You can get in the holiday spirit starting as early as Friday. Santa’s Wonderland is open every day until December 30th! Get in the true spirit of the holiday’s with Texas snow, great food, Trail of Lights and more. This weekend kicks off with a military appreciation event too where anyone, veteran or active-duty military, with a military ID gets in free. https://www.santas-wonderland.com/events

On Saturday, the Coyote Hanger at Campbell Field in Corsicana salutes our veterans with plane rides in historic aircraft for the whole family. While you’re there, lunch will be served with free hot dogs, chips, and a drink (while supplies last). Event is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Check out the link for more details on flight prices: https://fb.me/e/1KfKQzg2S

Get some Christmas shopping done early at the Christmas Bazaar at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor on Sunday. It’s free to shop from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and vendors are sure to bring one-of-a-kind gifts you won’t want to miss! https://fb.me/e/23xqs2e1B

Head over to the Real Gun Show, Saturday and Sunday, at the Bell County Expo Center. You can buy, sell, and trade firearms at the show and show for other items such as prepper/survivalist supplies, hunting gear, fishing gear, camping supplies, and more! Tickets are $10 and vendors are some of the most reputable in the state. Visit Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. https://www.bellcountyexpo.com/events/2020/the-real-gun-show-7323

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make tamales? Well on Saturday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. you can learn on how at the Gober Party House in Temple. The Cooking Club brings food, fun, and fellowship to the weekend. For more information visit the website or call 254-298-5690. https://fb.me/e/1EliClbhd

The Grove Community Center Sausage Fest in Moody is this Saturday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The event benefits the upkeep of the Grove Community Center (5702 State Highway 236) and will include a prize drawing. For $10/adult plates and $5 kids/plate for children ages 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine free) get you meal of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage. You can dine in or take-out and those who chose to dine on site will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.