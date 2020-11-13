Another area district cancels classes because of COVID-19

BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) – The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday “due to a possible COVID-19 exposure and out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Teddy Clevenger said in a message to parents.

“Doing this will allow our staff to deep clean our school and to take every safety step necessary to keep students, staff and the community safe,” he said.

