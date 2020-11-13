Advertisement

Another area district cancels classes because of COVID-19

The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday. (File)
The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday. (File)(KY3)
By Staff
Nov. 13, 2020
BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) – The Bartlett ISD temporarily suspended on-campus instruction Friday “due to a possible COVID-19 exposure and out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Teddy Clevenger said in a message to parents.

“Doing this will allow our staff to deep clean our school and to take every safety step necessary to keep students, staff and the community safe,” he said.

Due to a possible Covid contact and out of an abundance of caution, school will be cancelled for students tomorrow Friday 11/13.

Posted by Bartlett ISD on Thursday, November 12, 2020

