Cancer claims singer with Central Texas roots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and “Reno,” has died.

He was 60.

A representative from his management team said Supernaw died Friday in Texas.

The Bryan native announced in February 2019 that he had lung and bladder cancer and he entered hospice care in October after the cancer spread.

His death comes on the heels of the loss of two other major figures in Texas country music.

Jerry Jeff Walker, the folksinger turned country music singer and songwriter, who became a major figure in the outlaw country music movement, died on Oct. 23 at the age of 78.

Billy Joe Shaver, the Central Texas native who helped define outlaw country music, died on Oct. 28 in a Waco hospital at the age of 81.

After working on oil rigs and as a concert promoter in Texas, Supernaw moved to Nashville in the late ’80s to work as a staff writer for a music publishing company, but moved back to Texas where he could perform more.

He began opening for national acts that came through Tyler, Texas and gained a wider following, eventually attracting the interest of Nashville label BNA Entertainment.

His debut album, “Red and Rio Grande,” was released in 1993 and was certified gold.

The music video for “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” a No. 1 hit about a divorced father and his son, featured Supernaw and his real son.

He earned a new male artist and song of the year nominations from the Academy of Country Music in 1993, but his second album “Deep Thoughts From a Shallow Mind,” released in 1994 was less successful.

He switched labels and released a third album called “You Still Got Me,” in 1995, which produced a Top 5 country hit “Not Enough Hours in the Night.”

Supernaw released a greatest hits album in 2017.

