Clifton: City receives Film Friendly designation

The City of Clifton has received a Film Friendly Texas designation.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Clifton has received a Film Friendly Texas designation from the Texas Film Commission, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

“As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed,” Abbott said.

“Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses,” he said.

More than 140 communities have earned the designation including Corsicana, Harker Heights, Hillsboro, Killeen, Lampasas, Mexia and Waco. The film commission provides ongoing training and guidance on industry standards, best practices and how to accommodate on-location filming.

