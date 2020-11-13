Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD employees will receive bonuses

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove Independent School District employees will receive bonuses around Christmas after the Cove School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the one-time bonuses.

Full time staff members will receive $1,000 while part-time staff who have an annualized salary will receive $500.

Board President Joan Manning said the bonus is to incentivize employees who have had to face extra difficulties in their work because of COVID-19.

“I think this is just a way for our school district to show that we do appreciate them so much,” Manning said. “We appreciate the challenging circumstances that they’ve been in and they’ve been faithful and loyal to our district.”

The bonuses will cost the district about $1.5 million.

The district will pay a prorated amount to employees hired after Sept. 1.

Employees have to be employed with the district until Dec. 18 to qualify for a bonus.

Those newly employed in December will not receive a bonus.

Manning said the district did not authorize a salary increase for employees for the 2020-2021 school year because of the uncertainties about how COVID-19 would impact finances.

However, she said paying out the bonuses is within the budget.

Superintendent Joe Burns said the $1.5 million had already been set aside for the bonuses.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD employees will receive bonuses
Copperas Cove: Cove ISD employees will receive bonuses
Community rallies to raise money for local "sign guy"
Temple: Community raises money for local ‘sign guy’
Temple community raises money for local "sign guy"
(File)
Texas infant who tested positive for heroin dies
The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine plane crashed after striking a...
Two killed when small plane crashes near Texas airport