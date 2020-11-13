Copperas Cove: Cove ISD employees will receive bonuses

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove Independent School District employees will receive bonuses around Christmas after the Cove School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the one-time bonuses.

Full time staff members will receive $1,000 while part-time staff who have an annualized salary will receive $500.

Board President Joan Manning said the bonus is to incentivize employees who have had to face extra difficulties in their work because of COVID-19.

“I think this is just a way for our school district to show that we do appreciate them so much,” Manning said. “We appreciate the challenging circumstances that they’ve been in and they’ve been faithful and loyal to our district.”

The bonuses will cost the district about $1.5 million.

The district will pay a prorated amount to employees hired after Sept. 1.

Employees have to be employed with the district until Dec. 18 to qualify for a bonus.

Those newly employed in December will not receive a bonus.

Manning said the district did not authorize a salary increase for employees for the 2020-2021 school year because of the uncertainties about how COVID-19 would impact finances.

However, she said paying out the bonuses is within the budget.

Superintendent Joe Burns said the $1.5 million had already been set aside for the bonuses.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.