COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison system employee

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee.

Food Service Manager Rodrick Rodgers, 45, died Tuesday afternoon in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Conroe to which he was admitted on Nov. 4.

“There is no loss greater than the loss of a family member,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said Thursday.

“That is exactly what the loss of Rodrick Rodgers is to us. TDCJ is a family and any loss impacts every part of that family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rodgers family, as Rodrick’s loving heart will never be forgotten.”

Rodgers was an 11-year TDCJ veteran and was assigned to the Eastham Unit in Huntsville at the time of his death.

“His first impression was so impactful you knew exactly who he was, a genuinely loving man,” the unit’s senior warden, Donald Muniz said.

“It was uncanny how Mr. Rodgers understood grace and mercy. Professionally he was an example to follow.”

Twenty two TDCJ employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the outbreak started in Texas.

