COVID concern continues as case numbers increase in Waco area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco painted a concerning picture about COVID-19 numbers during the weekly press conference.

During the meeting, Mayor Kyle Deaver and other officials shared their concern about how the city has been near the tipping point for exponential growth for a while.

The total number of cases in the last week surpassed 11,000, and the average number of cases per day has doubled in the last two weeks.

Dr. Jackson Griggs said the city is in “uncharted territory” when it comes to case volume.

He said it is now difficult to maintain contact tracing in the community and follow up adequately with people who are sick.

Griggs said he is concerned that as case volume climbs, so will hospital volume and the death count.

Deaver said he’s concerned about those numbers as well.

“This is the situation that we’ve been warning about and is beginning to take shape again,” Deaver said.

“It’s happening across the nation, it’s happening across the state, and it’s happening here in our community. But we have a choice, and our behavior will influence how harshly we are affected as a community.”

During the news conference, community adherence to the state’s mask mandate was discussed as well.

said according to data from a survey run by Carnegie Mellon University and Facebook, 82% of people in McLennan County say they wear masks most or all of the time.

He said while people may be wearing masks in public, that is not likely where the spread is happening.

“More spread is occurring among friend groups and within extended families,” Griggs said.

“I think that the evidence from our local health district bears that out, that the spread is not in large part, among strangers.”

Surge testing is continuing throughout Waco.

Information about times and places is available online.

