Get Ready For A Parade Of Fronts

It’s looking likely that we will have three fronts move through Central Texas over the next 48 hours. The first front arrives today. The weak front won’t bring us much cooler temperatures and realistically will only drop temperatures today thanks to increased clouds overhead. Morning temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s with some fog will warm very slowly into the 70s this afternoon as those clouds hang around. There may be some sunshine here and there, especially late in the day, but full sunshine isn’t expected. Morning fog should dissipate before lunch time and during both the morning and afternoon, a few stray sprinkles will be possible. Today’s overall rain chances are near 10%.

The front that moves through today will move back northward as a warm front tonight. Skies will remain cloudy and we could see a few isolated showers overnight, mainly after 10 PM, as the front lifts through. Overnight temperatures should bottom out in the low-to-mid 60s ahead of the front but may warm a few degrees into the mid-to-upper 60s by sunrise. Any lingering showers left over from the overnight hours should dissipate before midday. We are expecting some sunshine late in the day which should boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s. Another cold front swings through the area before sunrise Sunday. Sunday morning’s front will give us a 20% chance of rain east of I-35 but rain should exit before sunrise Sunday. Sunday’s temperatures will be quite wonderful in the upper 60s and low 70s.

