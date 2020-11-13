Advertisement

Get Ready For A Parade Of Fronts

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s looking likely that we will have three fronts move through Central Texas over the next 48 hours. The first front arrives today. The weak front won’t bring us much cooler temperatures and realistically will only drop temperatures today thanks to increased clouds overhead. Morning temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s with some fog will warm very slowly into the 70s this afternoon as those clouds hang around. There may be some sunshine here and there, especially late in the day, but full sunshine isn’t expected. Morning fog should dissipate before lunch time and during both the morning and afternoon, a few stray sprinkles will be possible. Today’s overall rain chances are near 10%.

The front that moves through today will move back northward as a warm front tonight. Skies will remain cloudy and we could see a few isolated showers overnight, mainly after 10 PM, as the front lifts through. Overnight temperatures should bottom out in the low-to-mid 60s ahead of the front but may warm a few degrees into the mid-to-upper 60s by sunrise. Any lingering showers left over from the overnight hours should dissipate before midday. We are expecting some sunshine late in the day which should boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s. Another cold front swings through the area before sunrise Sunday. Sunday morning’s front will give us a 20% chance of rain east of I-35 but rain should exit before sunrise Sunday. Sunday’s temperatures will be quite wonderful in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case
(File)
Texas infant who tested positive for heroin dies
Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was...
Suspect charged in death of Central Texas toddler sentenced
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital

Latest News

Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Tropical Storm Eta races off Carolinas after soaking Florida
fastcast mclane stadium
Two Cold Fronts To Move Through Over The Next Few Days
Two Cold Fronts Will Be Passing Through Central Texas Over The Next Few Days
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
Three dead, two missing and 31 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground