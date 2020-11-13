Advertisement

Local high school senior seals the deal on her dream

Grace Powell, 17, a senior at Crawford High School, has spent time giving back as a coach and...
Grace Powell, 17, a senior at Crawford High School, has spent time giving back as a coach and mentor to teams and players.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A high school senior who sealed the deal on her dream this week by inking a letter of intent to play softball at Baylor University is being praised for not only being an incredible athlete, but also for sharing her skills and knowledge with younger players in the area.

Grace Powell, 17, a senior at Crawford High School, made her commitment to Baylor official on Wednesday at a signing, which was held at The Deaton Agency because schools are not allowing traditional signing ceremonies on campus because of COVID-19.

It wasn’t just family, friends and coaches cheering Grace on.

So were the area youngsters with whom Grace has worked throughout her career.

Grace has spent time giving back as a coach and mentor to teams and players (including my daughter Callie).

Grace has played with the Buzz organization since she was 10 and part of its mission is for players to pass on the love of the game.

Grace’s mom, Donna, says whether working with teams or budding young catchers her daughter loves to do it.

"She loves it,' Donna said.

“She just enjoys being able to give back to what she knows and what she’s learned.”

It’s a feeling echoed by Trey Holdbrook, president of Buzz and Grace’s coach for the last nine years.

He says Grace is the epitome of what a player should be.

“Especially for her craft, she’s done a really good job of giving back to what we call her ‘younger sisters.’ She is spreading the love of the game back to the next generation.”

Grace has an impressive resume.

She was the Catcher of the Year for District 10AA. She was awarded the team Hustle of the Year award.

She was also selected for the Academic All District team in 2018 and 2019.

And she was part of a moment Crawford fans will never forget.

Grace scored the winning run in an extra innings thriller of a game in the State Championship her sophomore year.

Last season the team didn’t have a chance to repeat the championship because of COVID, but they’re hoping to bring home some more hardware this year.

And when and if she does, Grace will have plenty of young players cheering her on as she finishes her career at Crawford before donning the Green and Gold for Baylor.

“It means everything,” Grace said. “I can’t wait to be there, can’t wait to play. I can’t wait to have my family watching me. They’ve been there this whole time.”

“It’s the dream.”

