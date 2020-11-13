Local high school’s playoff game canceled after positive COVID-19 tests

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) – Salado High School’s first-round playoff game against Rusk Friday night in College Station has been canceled after players on the Rusk team tested positive for COVID-19, forcing teammates with close contact to quarantine, the Salado ISD announced Friday morning.

The two teams were to have faced off at 7 p.m. Friday in a Bi-District Playoff at A&M Consolidated High School.

Salado, (5-0, 9-1) automatically advances to the next area round of playoffs next week against Bellville High School.

The time and location will be announced soon, officials said.

“Those of you that have already purchased tickets can either use them next week for our playoff game against Bellville or you can bring them back to the high school office or Civic Center for a refund,” the school district said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.