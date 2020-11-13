McLennan Baseball student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Six McLennan Baseball players signed National Letters of Intent with Division I programs in a Signing Ceremony Friday afternoon.

Garrett Martin, a shortstop from Denver, Colorado, signed with Oklahoma State University. He appeared in all 57 games as a freshman in 2019, recording a .335 batting average (second on team) with eight doubles, four triples (tied for team lead), nine home runs (second on team) and 47 RBIs (third on team).

Infielder Miguel Santos, from Burleson, and pitcher Brady Rose, from Westminster, Colorado, will be teammates at Dallas Baptist University.

Logan Henderson, a pitcher from Katy, signed with Texas A&M University.

Landry Wideman, a pitcher from San Antonio, is headed to Kansas State University. He had a 1-0 record in 2020, making three appearances on the mound with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts.

Kevin Skweres, a pitcher from Conroe, signed with Tulane University. He made seven appearances on the mound for the Highlanders, picking up a save with a 4.80 ERA and 16 strikeouts.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.