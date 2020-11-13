New COVID-19 antibody therapy to be distributed to hospitals here, around the state

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company’s monoclonal antibody COVID-19 therapy that mimics the human immune system’s ability to fight off viruses, could be distributed as early next week to acute care hospitals in Central Texas and around the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

“This initial allotment of bamlanivimab will help health care professionals effectively treat cases of COVID-19 within their communities and aid in reducing hospitalizations,” Abbott said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly shipments of the doses to the state at no cost.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute the doses based on the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a community, the number of new lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions and the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization on Monday for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy for treatment of mild to moderate cases of the virus in adult and children who are 12 or older and weigh at least 88 pounds.

“While the safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy continues to be evaluated, bamlanivimab was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo,” the FDA said.

Bamlanivimab isn’t authorized for hospitalized COVID-19 patients or those who require oxygen therapy.

The laboratory-produced proteins mimic the human immune system’s ability to fight off viruses and Eli Lilly’s therapy monoclonal antibody is specifically aimed at the spike protein of COVID-19, blocking the virus' attachment and entry to human cells.

