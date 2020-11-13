Advertisement

Police look for leads after 2 men rob local store at gunpoint

Police Friday released surveillance images of two men who robbed a local store at gunpoint.
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday released surveillance images of two men who robbed a store at gunpoint on Veterans Day in Killeen.

The two men, one wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a light-colored face mask and the other wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and light-colored boots, entered the store in the 300 block of North 10 Street at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The two brandished firearms and robbed the store’s two employees.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the two or who may have information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

