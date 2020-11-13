Police seek public’s help in search for Central Texas couple missing for months

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a couple missing since July.

Gary Christopher Tuley, 47, and Elsa Paynaganan Tuley, 32, were last heard from on July 4.

Gary Tuley is 5-foot-8, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Elsa Tuley is 5-foot-8, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.