Advertisement

Police seek public’s help in search for Central Texas couple missing for months

Gary Christopher Tuley and Elsa Paynaganan Tuley were last heard from on July 4.
Gary Christopher Tuley and Elsa Paynaganan Tuley were last heard from on July 4.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a couple missing since July.

Gary Christopher Tuley, 47, and Elsa Paynaganan Tuley, 32, were last heard from on July 4.

Gary Tuley is 5-foot-8, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Elsa Tuley is 5-foot-8, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case
(File)
Texas infant who tested positive for heroin dies
Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was...
Suspect charged in death of Central Texas toddler sentenced
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital

Latest News

Grace Powell, 17, a senior at Crawford High School, has spent time giving back as a coach and...
Local high school senior seals the deal on her dream
The City of Clifton has received a Film Friendly Texas designation.
Clifton: City receives Film Friendly designation
A Waco police officer was kicked in the chest after arresting a woman following a violent...
Waco: Woman kicks officer in the chest after cellphone store arrest
Three men were arrested Friday after a chase that started following an attempted traffic stop...
Three men arrested after Central Texas pursuit ends in crash