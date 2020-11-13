Advertisement

Rep.-elect Pete Sessions returns to Capitol Hill, now representing Central Texans

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Newly elected lawmakers are in the nation’s capital to attend New Member Orientation.

The program is designed to help newcomers learn the procedures and inner workings of their new role. Republican Rep.-elect Pete Sessions, a veteran lawmaker, is back in D.C. fresh off a victory in District 17 to replace Rep. Bill Flores.

Sessions represented Texans in northeast Dallas until he lost a re-election bid in 2018. He ran against Democrat Rick Kennedy in the House race this year.

“The issues don’t change. It’s the personalities and people that do, the needs of the district," he said.

Sessions is joining more than 50 other lawmakers for the orientation in Washington, D.C. He says it is quite a different scene from home state of Texas.

“Washington, D.C. is quiet, not many cars on the road. All the hotels are boarded up around here," he said.

Having spent more than 2 decades as a House lawmaker, he hardly needs an introduction to the halls of Congress during orientation. Sessions said he is sharing advice to help his freshman colleagues.

“Well they’ve asked for help," he explained.

"Of course when you’re former Chairman of the Rules Committee and former Chairman of the Republican Congressional Committee, it’ll be an advantage to everybody to me being back.”

Sessions said he is ready to hit the ground running. He said he already has an office and a team ready to go.

“I’m real excited about it myself," Sessions said.

Sessions will be sworn in on January 3, 2021 with the rest of Congress, per tradition.

New member orientation runs through December 5, with a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar Saturday, May 10, 2008, during their...
Pastor who presided at first-daughter’s wedding at Bush ranch faces sentencing in fraud case
(File)
Texas infant who tested positive for heroin dies
Shawn Vincent Boniello, who’s also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale, was...
Suspect charged in death of Central Texas toddler sentenced
Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital....
Shooting victim being treated at local hospital

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump to speak on vaccines in first public remarks since election called for Biden
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes
President Trump claimed victory in the presidential election in the early morning hours of...
Trump made inroads in South Texas, won historically Democratic stronghold
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress