Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The sound of bells marked the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign Friday, marking more than 100 years of ringing.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign, which started in 1891, collects donations to benefit the communities it serves.

The U.S. Marine Corps League kicked off the first bell ringing of the holiday season in Waco, and will have volunteers ringing the bell each Friday at the Richland Mall Dillard’s entrance.

The McLennan County area receives a wide range of services and programs from the kettle donations, including feeding the hungry, emergency financial assistance, toys for disadvantaged children and more.

New this year, donations may also be made through Google Pay, Apple Pay, and a QR scan code, which allows shoppers to quickly scan or tap the sign.

The red kettles are typically in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at area storefronts through Christmas Eve.

In Waco kettles positioned not only at the Dillard’s entrance at the Richland Mall, but also at Walmart stores, Sam’s Club, Hobby Lobby and more.

“When we get all our locations up and running...we are going to be at probably 25 to 30 different places all around,” said Maj. James Taylor of Salvation Army Waco.

The Salvation Army has multiple other donation opportunities, the Rescue Christmas Run, Red Kettle at home challenge, hosting a food drive all listed here on their website.

Volunteers may sign up online.

“You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are welcome," Hunt said.

“The red kettle has been a symbol of Christmas for the Salvation Army and for a lot of locations around the country and here we are today, 2020, the red kettle is still here raising money trying to help people in the community," he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.