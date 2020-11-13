Advertisement

Stocks pull further below record highs as infections spread

U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday.
U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday, amid increasing worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country.

The S&P 500 fell more than 1% as markets around the world have taken a pause the last two days, after galloping higher this month.

At first, the rally was on expectations that Washington will continue several pro-business policies following last week’s U.S. elections.

More recently, encouraging early results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine have investors envisioning a global economy returning to normal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Hunt, 17, died from gunshot wounds inside a minivan Monday near Riesel.
Teenager killed by mother was shot 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for Waco schoolteacher Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39.
‘What have I done…this is not real,’ local teacher tells residents after son shot to death
Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on I-35.
Texas rapper killed in attack on Interstate 35
Officers responded to the disturbance just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle.
SWAT team activated after disturbance in local neighborhood
Another local school is closing temporarily after staff members tested positive for COVID-19....
Another local school closes temporarily because of positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the...
Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. (File)
Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records