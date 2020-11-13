Stocks pull further below record highs as infections spread

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday, amid increasing worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country.

The S&P 500 fell more than 1% as markets around the world have taken a pause the last two days, after galloping higher this month.

At first, the rally was on expectations that Washington will continue several pro-business policies following last week’s U.S. elections.

More recently, encouraging early results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine have investors envisioning a global economy returning to normal.

