Study using cellphone data pinpoints places people are most likely to contract COVID-19

The study used cellphone data to track the movements of 98 million people. (File)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A study published this week by the journal “Nature” that tracked the hourly movements of 98 million people for two months using cellphone data and then compared the movements with COVID-19 case counts found that full-service restaurants, gyms, hotels and religious establishments were among the places where people are at the highest risk for infection.

Central Texas resident Lori Marco says when it comes to going out in public, she has to be extra careful.

“I’m a heart patient, have asthma and COPD and none of us can afford to get it,” she said.

“A lot of people still don’t wear masks or use hand sanitizer. I watch them do it and it’s crazy.”

Marco’s son, Edward Blanchard, works at a local restaurant and says the number of people interacting is concerning.

“At my job, we try to stay clean,” he said.

“There’s still that possibility that you might have to go somewhere else.”

Researchers stressed the locations the study identified are more likely to contribute to the spread of the virus because of the number of people they attract.

Fewer people would mean reduced risk.

Blanchard says he and his mother will be extra careful no matter where they go.

“I only try to go out when it’s mandatory,” he said.

“Everyone goes to these places, but the best thing we can all do is be considerate of others and distance ourselves. I only go out when I have to go to work or the store.”

