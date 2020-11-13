Temple: Thrift store sale will benefit food pantry destroyed by fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - St. Vincent De Paul in Temple will host a sale Saturday at its thrift store as it tries to clean house and raise money to rebuild its food pantry, which was destroyed in a fire last month.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the store at 106 West Ave. D in Temple where most items including furniture, glassware and Christmas decorations will be sold at 75% off and clothing will have a $1 price tag.

Donations may be made through the organization’s GoFundMe page.

The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a conviction after the suspicious early-morning fire on Oct. 12.

