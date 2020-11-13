Advertisement

Temple: Thrift store sale will benefit food pantry destroyed by fire

St. Vincent De Paul in Temple will host the sale Saturday at its thrift store.
St. Vincent De Paul in Temple will host the sale Saturday at its thrift store.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - St. Vincent De Paul in Temple will host a sale Saturday at its thrift store as it tries to clean house and raise money to rebuild its food pantry, which was destroyed in a fire last month.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the store at 106 West Ave. D in Temple where most items including furniture, glassware and Christmas decorations will be sold at 75% off and clothing will have a $1 price tag.

Donations may be made through the organization’s GoFundMe page.

Donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.

The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a conviction after the suspicious early-morning fire on Oct. 12.

