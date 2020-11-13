Advertisement

Three men arrested after Central Texas pursuit ends in crash

Three men were arrested Friday after a chase that started following an attempted traffic stop...
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three men were arrested Friday after a chase that started following an attempted traffic stop and ended in a crash in a residential neighborhood in Marlin.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop the vehicle in which the three were riding Friday morning, but the driver refused to pull over and sped off, Chief Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Derick Johnson said.

When the trooper reported the chase, Falls County deputies got involved and began working with DPS units to try to stop the fleeing vehicle.

Eventually the driver crashed the vehicle in front of a home in Marlin.

Two men were taken into custody immediately after the crash.

The third man escaped, but authorities found him hiding in a closet inside the house in front of which the vehicle crashed.

The three men were taken to the Falls County Jail.

