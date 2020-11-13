Waco: School district makes modifications to keep Thanksgiving tradition alive amid COVD-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - While the coronavirus pandemic continues to throw wrenches into the plans of the Waco Independent School District, officials are doing what they can to keep some traditions alive.

Despite the challenges brought in 2020, the district is managing to get students their annual Thanksgiving meals, but through a new method for most.

Between this week and next, about 7,000 elementary students will be taking home their free Thanksgiving plates, while middle and high schoolers will continue to have their Thanksgiving feast on-campus on Tuesday.

“Each of our kitchen staff is amazing, and they have been working all week to get these meals prepared for the students,” said Jennifer Pennington, the school district’s chef.

On Thursday, Pennington was hand-delivering the take-home meals to about 300 students at Mountain View Elementary School.

“Usually in the past, the kids have the opportunity to have this at lunchtime," said Pennington. “This year, because so many children are eating in the classrooms, we’re sending the meal home with hopes that we can also have parents sit down and engage in a family conversation over a meal that’s already pre-made for them.”

Despite the masks, the says she could tell the students were excited.

'"I know it’s hard to hear them under the masks, but there are a lot of ‘thank yous’, and you can still see them smiling," she said.

Thursday was the first day of work for the school’s newest teacher’s aide, Adrienne Teixeira, who has a six-year-old son at the school and an older daughter at University High School, one of several WISD campuses currently closed to in-person learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“My daughter goes to University, so currently she’s quarantined," said Teixeira. “It’s unbelievable.”

Teixeira picked up an extra meal at Mountain View Thursday for her daughter since she’ll be unable to go to campus to receive the Thanksgiving lunch meal at the high school Tuesday.

“I think it’s amazing, and it’s a blessing also, we get to continue on with that tradition,” said Teixeira.

With both high schools and two of the district’s middle schools closed this week due to the virus, the district put the extra kitchen staff to work at the elementary schools to prep the take-home meals.

