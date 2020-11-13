Waco: Woman kicks officer in the chest after cellphone store arrest

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco police officer was kicked in the chest after arresting a woman following a violent disturbance at around noon Thursday at the Metro PCS store at 1920 Park Lake Dr.

When officers arrived, they found the woman “had been knocking things off of the shelves inside the store and was becoming more violent,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

“Officers attempted to talk with her to de-escalate the situation, but she kept would not calm down,” he said.

The officers arrested her, and as they were putting her into a patrol unit she kicked one of them in the chest.

Neither the officer nor the woman was injured.

Jazetta Joynice Kelly was in the McLennan County Jail Friday afternoon charged with assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

Her bonds total $7,000.

