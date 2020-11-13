Advertisement

Warm and Muggy Heading Into Saturday with a Front Coming Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’ll have partly cloudy skies going through the evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s yet again.  After sunset we’ll dip down into the mid 60′s and stay there through Saturday morning.  Southeast winds will keep it pretty muggy going through the night too.  We start cloudy on Saturday, but we’ll get a little more sunshine going through the afternoon when skies turn partly cloudy.  Highs will be in the mid 80′s during the afternoon, and it’ll stay muggy too.

Luckily, another cold front is set to move through at night, which will bring a few spotty showers after midnight.  At sunrise the cold front will be gone and beautiful, Fall weather will return to the area.  We’ll enjoy highs in the low 70′s with low humidity under sunny skies.  The nice weather will continue throughout the week, gradually warming back towards the 80° mark by the end of the week.  We stay dry for Food For Families, but a few rain chances return next weekend.

