Central Texas Area Round Playoff Matchups

UIL
UIL(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bi-District round is behind us and these teams are looking for more gold footballs. Here’s a list of all the teams who are moving on and their Area round matchup:

4A Division I

La Vega vs. Wilmer Hutchins, Friday 7:30 PM at Corsicana

Lampasas vs. CC Miller, Friday 8 PM at Farris Stadium

4A Division II

China Spring vs. West Orange Stark, Friday 7:30 PM at Magnolia HS

Mexia VS. Sunnyvale, Friday 7:30 PM at Lindale

Salado vs. Belville, Friday 7 PM at UMHB

3A Division I

Lorena vs. Crockett, Thursday 7 PM at Madisonville

West vs. Mt. Vernon, Friday 7 PM at Rockwall

3A Division II

Rogers vs. Poth, Friday 7:30 PM at Smithville

2A Division I

San Saba vs. Panhandle, Friday 7 PM at Henrietta

Bosqueville vs. Cooper, Friday 7 PM at Rusk

Holland vs. Garrison, Friday TBA at Fairfield

2A Division II

Bremond vs. Tenaha, Friday 7 PM at Mabank

Mart vs. Lovelady, Friday 7 PM at Caldwell

Chilton vs. Deweyville, Saturday 6 PM at Tomball ISD Stadium

1A Division I

Jonesboro vs. May, Friday 6:30 PM at Dublin

Abbott vs. Union Hill, Friday 7 PM at Scurry-Rosser

