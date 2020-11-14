Central Texas Area Round Playoff Matchups
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bi-District round is behind us and these teams are looking for more gold footballs. Here’s a list of all the teams who are moving on and their Area round matchup:
4A Division I
La Vega vs. Wilmer Hutchins, Friday 7:30 PM at Corsicana
Lampasas vs. CC Miller, Friday 8 PM at Farris Stadium
4A Division II
China Spring vs. West Orange Stark, Friday 7:30 PM at Magnolia HS
Mexia VS. Sunnyvale, Friday 7:30 PM at Lindale
Salado vs. Belville, Friday 7 PM at UMHB
3A Division I
Lorena vs. Crockett, Thursday 7 PM at Madisonville
West vs. Mt. Vernon, Friday 7 PM at Rockwall
3A Division II
Rogers vs. Poth, Friday 7:30 PM at Smithville
2A Division I
San Saba vs. Panhandle, Friday 7 PM at Henrietta
Bosqueville vs. Cooper, Friday 7 PM at Rusk
Holland vs. Garrison, Friday TBA at Fairfield
2A Division II
Bremond vs. Tenaha, Friday 7 PM at Mabank
Mart vs. Lovelady, Friday 7 PM at Caldwell
Chilton vs. Deweyville, Saturday 6 PM at Tomball ISD Stadium
1A Division I
Jonesboro vs. May, Friday 6:30 PM at Dublin
Abbott vs. Union Hill, Friday 7 PM at Scurry-Rosser
