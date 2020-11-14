Advertisement

Central Texas County reports 150 new Covid-19 cases

McLennan County reported one hundred and fifty new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Saturday.(Ashley Boles)
By STAFF
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 150 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The county reported that 75 of the cases are reported from surge testing

Of the 12,106 total Covid-19 cases to date, 1,169 cases are estimated active and 10,769 estimated patients have recovered.

61 patients are hospitalized Saturday and 10 are on ventilators.

There has been a total of 168 deaths in McLennan County.

As of November 13, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 11.47% for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).(Waco-McLennan County Health District and DSHA)

