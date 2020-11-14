Central Texas County reports 150 new Covid-19 cases
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 150 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon.
The county reported that 75 of the cases are reported from surge testing
Of the 12,106 total Covid-19 cases to date, 1,169 cases are estimated active and 10,769 estimated patients have recovered.
61 patients are hospitalized Saturday and 10 are on ventilators.
There has been a total of 168 deaths in McLennan County.
